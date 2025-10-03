Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $25.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gray Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 25 LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 191,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $210.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

