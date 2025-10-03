Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Danaher by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after buying an additional 612,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,614,000 after buying an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,168,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1%

Danaher stock opened at $210.64 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.00 and its 200-day moving average is $197.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $150.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

