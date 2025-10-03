Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Acquired by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 10.5% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $216.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

