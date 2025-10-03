Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Purchased by Capital & Planning LLC

Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.8% of Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 143,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $216.95 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

