OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after buying an additional 34,393,493 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after buying an additional 8,712,854 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

