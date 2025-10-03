NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,086,042,000 after buying an additional 672,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,154,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,225,441,000 after buying an additional 1,590,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NIKE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,331,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

