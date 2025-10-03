Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 45,931 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,969 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $127,892,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.