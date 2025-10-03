Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $394.56 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.89. The company has a market capitalization of $392.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

