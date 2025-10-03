Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires 390 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $287.05 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $266.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

