Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.