Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the first quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $259,351,606. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $209.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 130.40, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

