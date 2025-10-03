Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,853 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1,380.2% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 802,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $60.08 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

