Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 84,253 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 876,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $125,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $153.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

