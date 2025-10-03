Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 169,125 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,206,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,125 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $159,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.87.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.39 and its 200-day moving average is $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

