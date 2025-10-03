Vicus Capital Purchases 631 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stephens assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

NYSE EOG opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

