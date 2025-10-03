Barton Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Barton Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTI stock opened at $329.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.10. The company has a market capitalization of $546.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

