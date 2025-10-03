Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.5% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.91 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average of $131.81.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

