Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 853 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after acquiring an additional 350,796 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 302,684 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,121 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE LMT opened at $499.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.