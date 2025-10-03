Warner Financial Inc. Sells 10,856 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Warner Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.34 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

