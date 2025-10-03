Oriental Harbor Investment Fund Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $57,233,000. Netflix accounts for about 3.6% of Oriental Harbor Investment Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,162.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,157.42. The firm has a market cap of $493.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

