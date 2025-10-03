Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IJR opened at $119.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

