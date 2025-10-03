OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $57,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. K2 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $483.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

