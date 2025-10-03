Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $483.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $484.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

