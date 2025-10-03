Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 114,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total value of $597,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,738,224.67. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $239.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.24 and a 200 day moving average of $260.59. The company has a market capitalization of $227.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

