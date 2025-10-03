Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $681.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,606.69. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,299. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

