Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $287.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.93.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.