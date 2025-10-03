Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 9,768 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 33.2% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 23.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $287.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.60 and a 200-day moving average of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

