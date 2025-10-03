Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Invests $246,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.5% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 257.8% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Galvan Research lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.