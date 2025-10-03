Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $3,721,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.6% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $288.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $296.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.