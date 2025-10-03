West Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $54.40 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

