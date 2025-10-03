Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 803 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.31 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.