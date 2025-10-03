Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWA LLC increased its position in Chevron by 10.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 41.2% during the second quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 51,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 6,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Melius began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7%

CVX opened at $153.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.26 and its 200-day moving average is $149.14. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

