ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 137,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 164.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

