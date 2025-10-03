Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 4.4% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.53 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

