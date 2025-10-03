Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.1% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.53 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

