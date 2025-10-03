FSA Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

FSA Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,377 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,118,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 200,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 96,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VNQ stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

