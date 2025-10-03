Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 226,960 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

