Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 117,405 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,217 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 117,405 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $90,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,279.62. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,542.40. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 714,515 shares of company stock worth $272,046,775. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $372.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.85 and its 200-day moving average is $279.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 3.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.49.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

