Tower View Wealth Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 2.0% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 28,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,199,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.0% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PH stock opened at $757.70 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $746.95 and its 200-day moving average is $680.32.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

