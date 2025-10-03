J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after purchasing an additional 666,534 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,276,000 after buying an additional 680,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,041,000 after buying an additional 324,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELV opened at $340.18 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $510.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.74 and a 200 day moving average of $362.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

