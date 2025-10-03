Zacks Research Upgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Hold

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 162,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Rydar Equities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,040,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,624,000 after purchasing an additional 587,571 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

