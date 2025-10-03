Warner Financial Inc. Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $294.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

