1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $35.46 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $35,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $196.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

