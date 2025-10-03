Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 132,333.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $166.72 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

