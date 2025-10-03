Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $640,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4,769.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,009,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 1,769,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corteva by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,251,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,615,000 after buying an additional 1,290,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,736,000 after acquiring an additional 639,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

