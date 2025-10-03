Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 209.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $241.67 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.98.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.71, for a total transaction of $2,437,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,148,157.78. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,240 shares of company stock worth $12,737,838 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

