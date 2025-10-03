Triad Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

