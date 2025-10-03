Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7,002.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 422,801 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

