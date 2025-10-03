Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.79.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4%

Honeywell International stock opened at $211.01 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 54.15%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.