Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

